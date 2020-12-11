Extremely light traffic on a Los Angeles freeway in March, 2020. Traffic would normally be bumper-to-bumper during this time of the day on a Friday. File photo: AP
World carbon dioxide emissions fell record 7 per cent in 2020 because of Covid-19 lockdowns
- Scientists say drop is chiefly because people are staying home, travelling less by car and plane
- Decline in CO2 emissions was particularly large in the United States and the EU
Topic | Climate change
Extremely light traffic on a Los Angeles freeway in March, 2020. Traffic would normally be bumper-to-bumper during this time of the day on a Friday. File photo: AP