A man walks past a logo of Google in front of an office building in Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Google services including Gmail, YouTube suffer massive outage
- Google confirmed there was an outage for most its services on Monday, extending to office tools and smart home products
- The company’s search product was functioning correctly, and third-party ads remained visible in results, suggesting advertising was unaffected
Topic | Google
A man walks past a logo of Google in front of an office building in Switzerland. Photo: Reuters