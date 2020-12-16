A reconstruction of Ubiraja jubatus, a dinosaur with “hair” and “ribbons”. Image: Luxquine, CC BY-SA 4.0
Dinosaur with ‘hair’ and ‘ribbons’ has scientists enthralled
- The reptile known as Ubirajara jubatus had two unique features protruding from its shoulders, that appear to be ‘protofeathers’
- The odd-looking dinosaur lived 110 million years ago and was the size of a chicken
Topic | Science
