A volunteer receives an injection in a Covid-19 vaccine trial in Johannesburg. Photo: AP
WHO’s Covid-19 plan to vaccinate poorer nations faces ‘high risk’ of failure: report
- The WHO plans to deliver some 2 billion vaccine doses to poor and middle-income countries, mostly in Africa, Asia and Latin America
- But internal documents suggest the scheme is beset by factors including supply risks and a lack of funds, potentially leaving poorer nations with no vaccine access until 2024
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
