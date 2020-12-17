Workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway station in Wuhan in April. Photo: AP Workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway station in Wuhan in April. Photo: AP
Workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway station in Wuhan in April. Photo: AP
World

Coronavirus: WHO-led team expected in China in January to probe pandemic origins

  • Group of 12 to 15 international experts headed to Wuhan ‘just after New Year’s’ for six-week mission, says Danish team member Thea Fischer
  • US has accused China of hiding outbreak’s extent and criticised WHO for letting Chinese scientists to do first phase of preliminary research for the probe

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:51am, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway station in Wuhan in April. Photo: AP Workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway station in Wuhan in April. Photo: AP
Workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway station in Wuhan in April. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE