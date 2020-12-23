Hope Bay in Canada’s far north is the site of TMAC Resources’ main asset. Photo: Wikipedia Hope Bay in Canada’s far north is the site of TMAC Resources’ main asset. Photo: Wikipedia
Hope Bay in Canada’s far north is the site of TMAC Resources’ main asset. Photo: Wikipedia
Canada’s Justin Trudeau shuts out China again by rejecting Arctic gold mine deal

  • Shandong Gold Ming Co. had planned to acquire Toronto-based TMAC Resources for about US$150 million
  • The decision, made citing national security reasons, could inflame a diplomatic feud between the two countries over the arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:31am, 23 Dec, 2020

