Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Photo: WHO / Handout via Reuters
Coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, says World Health Organization’s chief
- We throw money at an outbreak, and when it’s over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one,’ said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Tedros said all countries should invest in preparedness capacities to prevent, detect and mitigate emergencies of all kinds
