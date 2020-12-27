Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Photo: WHO / Handout via Reuters Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Photo: WHO / Handout via Reuters
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Photo: WHO / Handout via Reuters
World

Coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, says World Health Organization’s chief

  • We throw money at an outbreak, and when it’s over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one,’ said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
  • Tedros said all countries should invest in preparedness capacities to prevent, detect and mitigate emergencies of all kinds

Topic |   World Health Organization
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:31am, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Photo: WHO / Handout via Reuters Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Photo: WHO / Handout via Reuters
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Photo: WHO / Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE