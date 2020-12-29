A mural painting in Berlin, Germany sums up 2020. It’s been a year since the WHO first learned of the new virus spreading in China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: almost 1.8 million dead, but future pandemics could be worse
- Covid-19 has killed nearly 1.8 million people worldwide, out of over 80 million infected
- WHO officials warn world remained far from prepared to ward off future pandemics
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
