After a distressing 2020, Asia welcomes New Year with muted revelries

  • In Sydney, pyrotechnics lit up the glittering harbour with a dazzling display, but few spectators were there to watch in person
  • In Wuhan, where the pandemic is thought to have originated, thousands are expected to gather at several popular landmarks for the countdown to 2021

Agencies

Updated: 9:56pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney. Photo: AP
