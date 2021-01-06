Employees work on a production line at a factory in Jiangsu on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: World Bank cuts global growth estimate, but sees big Chinese recovery
- The world economy is projected to grow by only 4 per cent in 2021, though China’s economy is expected to expand nearly 8 per cent
- The situation could deteriorate if Covid-19 infections accelerate or the vaccine roll-out is delayed, the World Bank warns
