WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AP WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AP
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AP

Coronavirus pandemic

World

Coronavirus: WHO chief ‘very disappointed’ China hasn’t granted entry to investigation team

  • International experts looking into the origins of Covid-19 have set out for China and were originally expected to start work on Tuesday
  • However, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says Chinese officials have not finalised permissions for the team’s arrival

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:41am, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AP WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AP
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE