WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: WHO chief ‘very disappointed’ China hasn’t granted entry to investigation team
- International experts looking into the origins of Covid-19 have set out for China and were originally expected to start work on Tuesday
- However, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says Chinese officials have not finalised permissions for the team’s arrival
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
