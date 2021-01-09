World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: World Health Organization / AFP World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: World Health Organization / AFP
Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells rich countries to stop cutting the coronavirus vaccines queue

  • Ghebreyesus called on countries who have ordered excess doses to immediately hand them over to the Covax vaccine-sharing facility
  • The scramble for shots has accelerated as governments struggle to tame more infectious variants identified in Britain and South Africa

Reuters
Updated: 4:30am, 9 Jan, 2021

