World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: World Health Organization / AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells rich countries to stop cutting the coronavirus vaccines queue
- Ghebreyesus called on countries who have ordered excess doses to immediately hand them over to the Covax vaccine-sharing facility
- The scramble for shots has accelerated as governments struggle to tame more infectious variants identified in Britain and South Africa
