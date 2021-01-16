A patient infected with Covid-19 is treated at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: global death toll passes the two million mark
- Europe is the continent where the health crisis has proved most deadly, with 650,560 fatalities to date
- The grim milestone comes as countries around the globe battle rising infections, despite the gradual roll-out of vaccination campaigns
