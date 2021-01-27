A nurse washes a Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Pierre-Benite in France on Tuesday. Photo: AFP A nurse washes a Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Pierre-Benite in France on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 100 million, passing another gruesome landmark

  • The number of infections has doubled in less than three months since reaching 50 million in early November
  • The death toll from Covid-19 has already exceeded 2.1 million around the globe

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 5:56am, 27 Jan, 2021

