A nurse washes a Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Pierre-Benite in France on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 100 million, passing another gruesome landmark
- The number of infections has doubled in less than three months since reaching 50 million in early November
- The death toll from Covid-19 has already exceeded 2.1 million around the globe
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
