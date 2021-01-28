Family members and volunteers from the Saaberie Chishty Society close the grave of a Covid-19 victim in Lenasia, South Africa on January. 4. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: more contagious variants have spread to dozens of countries, says WHO
- The strain first spotted in Britain has reached 70 countries, while the one first found in South Africa has spread to 31 countries
- A third variant, discovered in Brazil, is now in eight countries
