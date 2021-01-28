The Doomsday Clock was set at 100 seconds to midnight in January 2020, and the hands remain in the same position for January 2021. Photo: AFP The Doomsday Clock was set at 100 seconds to midnight in January 2020, and the hands remain in the same position for January 2021. Photo: AFP
World

After a brutal 2020, Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

  • The deadly coronavirus pandemic serves as a historic ‘wake-up call’, says the head of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, amid nuclear and climate threats
  • The group decides where to set the hands of the clock, which illustrates the dangers facing the planet and humankind

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:35am, 28 Jan, 2021

