The Doomsday Clock was set at 100 seconds to midnight in January 2020, and the hands remain in the same position for January 2021. Photo: AFP
After a brutal 2020, Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight
- The deadly coronavirus pandemic serves as a historic ‘wake-up call’, says the head of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, amid nuclear and climate threats
- The group decides where to set the hands of the clock, which illustrates the dangers facing the planet and humankind
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
