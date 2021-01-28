Great white shark populations around the US saw a recovery after new regulations. Photo: TNS
Dramatic shark decline leaves ‘gaping hole’ in ocean, scientists say
- Overfishing has reduced populations of some species by more than 70 per cent in the last 50 years
- Targeted for their fins, whitetip sharks are among the worst affected, with their global population down 98 per cent in the last 60 years
Topic | Conservation
Great white shark populations around the US saw a recovery after new regulations. Photo: TNS