Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam war, in Paris, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Activists in Paris gather to support victims of ‘Agent Orange’ during Vietnam war
- US forces used the herbicide Agent Orange to defoliate Vietnamese jungles and to destroy Viet Cong crops during the Vietnam war
- Vietnam says as many as 4 million of its citizens were exposed to the herbicide and as many as 3 million have suffered illnesses from it
Topic | Vietnam
Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam war, in Paris, on Saturday. Photo: AP