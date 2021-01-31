A general view of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine vials. Germany’s government on Sunday threatened legal action against laboratories failing to deliver vaccines. Photo: DPA A general view of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine vials. Germany’s government on Sunday threatened legal action against laboratories failing to deliver vaccines. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Germany threatens legal action over vaccine delays; Brazil to receive millions of AstraZeneca doses

  • Berlin’s move comes after AstraZeneca said it could only deliver one-quarter of the doses originally promised to the EU in the first quarter of the year
  • Elsewhere, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim returned home after hospitalisation; airlines accused of breaking Covid-19 rules in Germany

Updated: 12:23pm, 31 Jan, 2021

