A health care worker prepares a dose of the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Texas on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO chief urges ‘massive scale-up’ in vaccine production
- Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says shots given have overtaken reported infections, but most have gone to just 10 wealthy countries
- He suggested vaccine makers take steps to increase supply, including issuing non-exclusive licences to allow other producers to manufacture their jabs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health care worker prepares a dose of the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Texas on Friday. Photo: AFP