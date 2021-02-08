Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. Photo: Hippolyte / SOS Mediterranee via AP
Rescue boat with 422 migrants, some testing positive for Covid-19, heads to Sicily
- The migrants were rescued in separate operations in the central Mediterranean Sea on Thursday and Friday
- Originally, a total of 424 were rescued, but a pregnant woman and her companion were urgently evacuated by helicopter to Malta
