Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. Photo: Hippolyte / SOS Mediterranee via AP Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. Photo: Hippolyte / SOS Mediterranee via AP
Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. Photo: Hippolyte / SOS Mediterranee via AP
World

Rescue boat with 422 migrants, some testing positive for Covid-19, heads to Sicily

  • The migrants were rescued in separate operations in the central Mediterranean Sea on Thursday and Friday
  • Originally, a total of 424 were rescued, but a pregnant woman and her companion were urgently evacuated ﻿by helicopter to Malta

Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:54am, 8 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. Photo: Hippolyte / SOS Mediterranee via AP Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. Photo: Hippolyte / SOS Mediterranee via AP
Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. Photo: Hippolyte / SOS Mediterranee via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE