A nurse vaccinates a patient against Covid-19 at a mobile vaccination post in Santiago, Chile on Monday. In addition to the Sinovac shot, Chile has approved those from Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: WHO backs AstraZeneca vaccine after South Africa delays jabs
- The AstraZeneca shot has run into several setbacks, including concerns about its efficacy against a Covid-19 variant, and its suitability for people over 65
- The vaccine accounts for almost all of the 337.2 million vaccine doses the WHO-led Covax scheme is preparing to begin shipping to some 145 countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
