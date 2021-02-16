A nurse administers the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker in Casablanca, Morocco in January. Photo: AP
WHO approves AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
- The decision widens the developing world’s access to the relatively inexpensive jab, though production still needs to be scaled up
- The World Health Organization review found that AstraZeneca’s jab met the ‘must-have’ criteria for safety, and its efficacy benefits outweighed its risks
