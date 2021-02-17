The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, pushes back against an older theory that claims the object that killed the dinosaurs was a fragment of an asteroid that came from our solar system’s Main Belt. Photo: AFP The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, pushes back against an older theory that claims the object that killed the dinosaurs was a fragment of an asteroid that came from our solar system’s Main Belt. Photo: AFP
The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, pushes back against an older theory that claims the object that killed the dinosaurs was a fragment of an asteroid that came from our solar system’s Main Belt. Photo: AFP
Science
World

Comet from edge of solar system killed the dinosaurs, Harvard scientists say

  • Astronomers say Jupiter caused the ‘Chicxulub impactor’ to crash into our planet 66 million years ago, wiping out three-quarters of life on Earth
  • Researchers say we can expect similar impacts every 250 million to 750 million years, though ‘you never know when the next one will come’

Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:31am, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, pushes back against an older theory that claims the object that killed the dinosaurs was a fragment of an asteroid that came from our solar system’s Main Belt. Photo: AFP The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, pushes back against an older theory that claims the object that killed the dinosaurs was a fragment of an asteroid that came from our solar system’s Main Belt. Photo: AFP
The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, pushes back against an older theory that claims the object that killed the dinosaurs was a fragment of an asteroid that came from our solar system’s Main Belt. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE