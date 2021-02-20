Stanford University in California, where a visiting medical researcher from China has been accused of being on active service for the PLA. Photo: AP
Ex-Stanford researcher accused of hiding ties to Chinese military faces additional charges
- Song Chen was accused of concealing membership of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
- She was previously arrested for visa fraud
Topic | China’s military
