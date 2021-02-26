A worker wearing a protective suit and carrying an umbrella walks past the graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil on Thursday. Photo: AFP A worker wearing a protective suit and carrying an umbrella walks past the graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Worldwide coronavirus deaths top 2.5 million

  • Almost half of the fatalities have occurred in just five countries: the US, Brazil, Mexico, India and Britain
  • AstraZeneca’s boss confident of making up huge shortfall in vaccine promised to EU; Britain lowers alert level citing falling cases

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:52am, 26 Feb, 2021

