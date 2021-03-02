An employee of Panama’s sanitation service is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in Panama City on Friday. Photo: AFP An employee of Panama’s sanitation service is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in Panama City on Friday. Photo: AFP
New worldwide coronavirus infections up for first time in 7 weeks, WHO says

  • ‘Virus will rebound if we let it,’ UN health agency says in ‘stern warning’ over rise in cases
  • World’s first Covax jabs given in Ghana and Ivory Coast, but WHO chief says it is too early to rely solely on vaccination programmes and abandon other measures

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:39am, 2 Mar, 2021

