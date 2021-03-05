An artist’s impression depicts the surface of the newly discovered super-Earth Gliese 486b, which is thought to be hot and dry, with possible rivers of lava. Image: RenderArea/Science handout via AFP
Nearby ‘super-Earth’ could give scientists a boost in search for alien life
- The planet, known as Gliese 486 b, could offer clues about atmospheres on distant worlds out of reach of current instruments
- Its proximity to Earth makes it ideal for study with Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope or the Extremely Large Telescope under construction in Chile
Topic | Space
An artist’s impression depicts the surface of the newly discovered super-Earth Gliese 486b, which is thought to be hot and dry, with possible rivers of lava. Image: RenderArea/Science handout via AFP