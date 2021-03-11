Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization mission looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, arrives in Wuhan in February. Photo: Kyodo Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization mission looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, arrives in Wuhan in February. Photo: Kyodo
Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization mission looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, arrives in Wuhan in February. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus origin may be found in few years, says member of WHO’s China mission

  • Zoologist Peter Daszak thinks researchers will ‘fairly soon’ be able to pin down how animals carrying Covid-19 infected people in Wuhan
  • The team is set to release a report as early as next week on the initial conclusions of their recent trip to trace the source of the pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Updated: 7:47am, 11 Mar, 2021

