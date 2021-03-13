A health worker prepares a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP A health worker prepares a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A health worker prepares a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus: WHO approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

  • Authorisation paves the way for the jabs to be used as part of the Covax initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines in poorer countries
  • 500 million doses of the J&J shots have been promised to the scheme, and the WHO hopes they can be rolled out from July, if not earlier

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:20am, 13 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker prepares a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP A health worker prepares a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A health worker prepares a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE