A health worker prepares a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Authorisation paves the way for the jabs to be used as part of the Covax initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines in poorer countries
- 500 million doses of the J&J shots have been promised to the scheme, and the WHO hopes they can be rolled out from July, if not earlier
