Nurse Latasha Bonnitto gives Marilyn Sarason, 86, her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Coral Springs, Florida, in January. Photo: TNS
US administers 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses, around 30 per cent of global total
- Some 50 million doses of the Pfizer shot have been received, 49 million of Moderna’s, and 900,000 of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine
- Biden had originally targeted 100 million doses by his 100th day in office, April 30
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
