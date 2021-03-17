Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near southern Osorno city in Chile in June 2011. Photo: Reuters
Lightning may have sparked life on Earth, study finds
- The arrival of rocks from space has long been tied to the production of phosphorus – vital for the emergence of life on our planet
- But scientists are offering an alternative explanation: lightning strikes could have produced phosphorus-giving minerals billions of years ago
