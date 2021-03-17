Tobacco use among men is on the decline for the first time on record. Photo: TNS
Smoking headed for extinction in many countries by 2050, report says
- Cigarette use may disappear from the US, parts of Europe, Australia and large parts of Latin America if the declining trend over the last few decades continues
- But in countries like China, France and Russia, cigarette smoking is likely to still be common for the next three decades
