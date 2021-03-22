This Nasa photo shows the view from inside the dome of Nasa’s Infrared Telescope Facility, which was used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32. Photo: Handout/Nasa/AFP
Huge asteroid zips by Earth, but no chance of impact event
- The giant space rock was two million kilometres away at its nearest – close enough to be classified as a ‘potentially hazardous asteroid’
- The study of asteroids and comets that come this close to our planet gives scientists a better understanding of the history and dynamics of the solar system
Topic | Space
