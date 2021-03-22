This Nasa photo shows the view from inside the dome of Nasa’s Infrared Telescope Facility, which was used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32. Photo: Handout/Nasa/AFP This Nasa photo shows the view from inside the dome of Nasa’s Infrared Telescope Facility, which was used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32. Photo: Handout/Nasa/AFP
This Nasa photo shows the view from inside the dome of Nasa’s Infrared Telescope Facility, which was used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32. Photo: Handout/Nasa/AFP
Space
World

Huge asteroid zips by Earth, but no chance of impact event

  • The giant space rock was two million kilometres away at its nearest – close enough to be classified as a ‘potentially hazardous asteroid’
  • The study of asteroids and comets that come this close to our planet gives scientists a better understanding of the history and dynamics of the solar system

Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:03pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
This Nasa photo shows the view from inside the dome of Nasa’s Infrared Telescope Facility, which was used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32. Photo: Handout/Nasa/AFP This Nasa photo shows the view from inside the dome of Nasa’s Infrared Telescope Facility, which was used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32. Photo: Handout/Nasa/AFP
This Nasa photo shows the view from inside the dome of Nasa’s Infrared Telescope Facility, which was used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32. Photo: Handout/Nasa/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE