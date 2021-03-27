A health worker gives a teacher a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Valencia, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: WHO urges countries to donate 10 million vaccine doses as supplies tighten
- India, a key supplier to the agency’s Covax vaccine-sharing scheme, says it is prioritising local needs amid rising infections
- Covax has delivered 32 million vaccine doses to 61 countries, but 36 nations still have not received supplies
