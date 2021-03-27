A health worker gives a teacher a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Valencia, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE A health worker gives a teacher a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Valencia, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A health worker gives a teacher a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Valencia, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World

Coronavirus: WHO urges countries to donate 10 million vaccine doses as supplies tighten

  • India, a key supplier to the agency’s Covax vaccine-sharing scheme, says it is prioritising local needs amid rising infections
  • Covax has delivered 32 million vaccine doses to 61 countries, but 36 nations still have not received supplies

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:21am, 27 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker gives a teacher a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Valencia, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE A health worker gives a teacher a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Valencia, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A health worker gives a teacher a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Valencia, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE