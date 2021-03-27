A worker in protectively gear and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the Wuhan Central Hospital in February. Photo: AP
China outlines coronavirus origin findings, ahead of long-awaited WHO report
- Chinese officials briefed diplomats from at least 50 countries on the research, amid questions from the US and others about the independence of the findings
- Expert who led WHO’s China mission says the nearly 400-page report is finalised and could be released in ‘the next few days’
