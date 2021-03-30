Dav Pilkey, author of the Captain Underpants children’s book series. Photo: Invision / AP, Dav Pilkey, author of the Captain Underpants children’s book series. Photo: Invision / AP,
Dav Pilkey, author of the Captain Underpants children’s book series. Photo: Invision / AP,
World

Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey pulls ‘kung fu’ children’s book over complaints of passive racism

  • The book, a spin-off of the Captain Underpants series, follows two caveboys named Ook and Gluk who learn kung fu from a martial arts instructor, Master Wong
  • ‘We recognise that this book perpetuates passive racism. We are deeply sorry for this serious mistake,’ publisher Scholastic said in a statement

Topic |   Books and Literature
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:34am, 30 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dav Pilkey, author of the Captain Underpants children’s book series. Photo: Invision / AP, Dav Pilkey, author of the Captain Underpants children’s book series. Photo: Invision / AP,
Dav Pilkey, author of the Captain Underpants children’s book series. Photo: Invision / AP,
READ FULL ARTICLE