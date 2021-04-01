A worker secures stacked containers on a ship at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
politico | G7 trade ministers take aim at China over ‘harmful industrial subsidies’
- Beijing’s generous support for its domestic companies is a major sore spot for Western economies
- In a joint statement, the ministers pledged collective action to address such subsidies and other market-distorting practices
Topic | G7
A worker secures stacked containers on a ship at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE