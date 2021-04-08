A residents gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination vehicle in Wuhan in March. Photo: TNS
Scientists call for new probe into coronavirus origins – with or without China
- In an open letter, 24 researchers from Europe, the US, Australia and Japan say the China-WHO study was tainted by politics
- Jamie Metzl, who drafted the document, says the world might have to ‘revert to Plan B’ and conduct an investigation without Beijing’s involvement
