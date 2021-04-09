Health workers treat Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in a sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters Health workers treat Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in a sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Health workers treat Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in a sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
World

Coronavirus: countries worldwide hit with record Covid-19 deaths, new cases

  • Brazil’s outbreak spiralling out of control, with vaccines and hospital beds in short supply 
  • Iran has been in the grips of a fourth wave of infections since the start of the week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers treat Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in a sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters Health workers treat Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in a sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Health workers treat Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in a sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE