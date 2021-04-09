Health workers treat Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in a sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: countries worldwide hit with record Covid-19 deaths, new cases
- Brazil’s outbreak spiralling out of control, with vaccines and hospital beds in short supply
- Iran has been in the grips of a fourth wave of infections since the start of the week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health workers treat Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in a sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters