Chinese-born director Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland was the big winner at Britain’s Bafta awards on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland wins four Bafta awards including best film honour

  • The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, because of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress award for Minari, playing a grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States

Topic |   Asian Cinema: Chinese films
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:37am, 12 Apr, 2021

Chinese-born director Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland was the big winner at Britain’s Bafta awards on Sunday. Photo: AFP
