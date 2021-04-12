Chinese-born director Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland was the big winner at Britain’s Bafta awards on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland wins four Bafta awards including best film honour
- The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, because of the Covid-19 pandemic
- South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress award for Minari, playing a grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States
Topic | Asian Cinema: Chinese films
