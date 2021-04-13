World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: pandemic is ‘a long way from over’, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- India has overtaken Brazil to become the nation with the second highest number of infections worldwide after the United States
- Ghebreyesus said that in some countries, despite continuing transmission, restaurants and nightclubs were full, with few people taking precautions

