World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters
World

Coronavirus: pandemic is ‘a long way from over’, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

  • India has overtaken Brazil to become the nation with the second highest number of infections worldwide after the United States
  • Ghebreyesus said that in some countries, despite continuing transmission, restaurants and nightclubs were full, with few people taking precautions

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:47am, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE