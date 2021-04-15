A girl plays in front of a model of the Earth’s inner core at the Geological Museum of Nanjing in China in April 2014. Photo: Xinhua
Scientists discover new fifth layer deep inside Earth’s core
- Researchers confirm the existence of an ‘innermost inner core’, in addition to the traditional crust, mantle, outer core and inner core
- The layer’s presence may point to an unknown, dramatic event in our planet’s history
Topic | Science
A girl plays in front of a model of the Earth’s inner core at the Geological Museum of Nanjing in China in April 2014. Photo: Xinhua