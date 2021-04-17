Cemetery workers in Brazil bury a victim of Covid-19, which has now claimed 3 million lives around the world. Photo: AP Cemetery workers in Brazil bury a victim of Covid-19, which has now claimed 3 million lives around the world. Photo: AP
World

Covid-19 deaths reach 3 million worldwide as cases continue to surge

  • Just over a year after pandemic declared, global death toll hits new high with a million cases since January
  • Infections have been surging in recent weeks in some regions, despite the roll-out of vaccines to combat the disease

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 6:03pm, 17 Apr, 2021

