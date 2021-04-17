Cemetery workers in Brazil bury a victim of Covid-19, which has now claimed 3 million lives around the world. Photo: AP
Covid-19 deaths reach 3 million worldwide as cases continue to surge
- Just over a year after pandemic declared, global death toll hits new high with a million cases since January
- Infections have been surging in recent weeks in some regions, despite the roll-out of vaccines to combat the disease
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Cemetery workers in Brazil bury a victim of Covid-19, which has now claimed 3 million lives around the world. Photo: AP