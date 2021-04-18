A homeless man is seen lying on the ground in Barcelona on Friday. Spain is one of the economies most vulnerable to long-term scarring from the pandemic, observers say. Photo: AP
Coronavirus set to scar world economy for decades amid an uneven, unequal recovery, observers say
- Japan, Germany and Australia are seen as among the best-placed economies to deal with pandemic’s fallout, while the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable
- Last year’s decline in global GDP was the worst since the Great Depression, costing some 255 million people their jobs and shrinking the world’s middle class for the first time since the 1990s
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
