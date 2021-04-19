Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as Captain America, advises children on the need to protect themselves against Covid-19, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Photo: AP Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as Captain America, advises children on the need to protect themselves against Covid-19, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Photo: AP
Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as Captain America, advises children on the need to protect themselves against Covid-19, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Photo: AP
World

Global Covid-19 cases hit weekly record, topping 5.2 million

  • India and Brazil in particular shouldering surging caseloads
  • Record tally comes days after world surpassed 3 million deaths

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:10pm, 19 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as Captain America, advises children on the need to protect themselves against Covid-19, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Photo: AP Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as Captain America, advises children on the need to protect themselves against Covid-19, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Photo: AP
Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as Captain America, advises children on the need to protect themselves against Covid-19, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE