Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as Captain America, advises children on the need to protect themselves against Covid-19, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Photo: AP
Global Covid-19 cases hit weekly record, topping 5.2 million
- India and Brazil in particular shouldering surging caseloads
- Record tally comes days after world surpassed 3 million deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
