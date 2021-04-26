An Indigenous nurse of the Misak ethnic group prepares a dose of the Sinovac vaccine in rural Colombia. Photo: AFP An Indigenous nurse of the Misak ethnic group prepares a dose of the Sinovac vaccine in rural Colombia. Photo: AFP
An Indigenous nurse of the Misak ethnic group prepares a dose of the Sinovac vaccine in rural Colombia. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus: those inoculated with Chinese, Russian vaccines could face travel inequality

  • The US and Western Europe do not recognise Chinese-made vaccines, and Iceland also doesn’t permit entry to those with Russian jabs
  • For millions worldwide who can’t choose which shots they receive, countries being selective about which shots they recognise leaves them with limited travel options

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:30pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indigenous nurse of the Misak ethnic group prepares a dose of the Sinovac vaccine in rural Colombia. Photo: AFP An Indigenous nurse of the Misak ethnic group prepares a dose of the Sinovac vaccine in rural Colombia. Photo: AFP
An Indigenous nurse of the Misak ethnic group prepares a dose of the Sinovac vaccine in rural Colombia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE