A passenger sleep at the business class section of an aeroplane. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: masses look to business class tickets to stay safe while travelling
- Flush with cash and a record number of air miles after a year on the ground, leisure travellers are splurging on premium seats for their first trips back
- The popularity of these seats is an unexpected boon for airlines weathering a crisis that’s forecast to have cost them a staggering US$174 billion in losses by end-2021
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A passenger sleep at the business class section of an aeroplane. Photo: Shutterstock