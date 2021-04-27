Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China in 2020.
Tesla sees growth on track as demand from China and bitcoin sales boost revenue
- Tesla posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a global chip shortage that has slammed auto sector rivals. Model Y production in China has spurred demand
- Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said Tesla will have 2 million cars on the road next year, up from more than 1 million cars now
