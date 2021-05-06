Protection was considerably lower when people received just a single vaccine dose, instead of two. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus vaccines: largest study yet confirms Pfizer-BioNTech’s ‘95 per cent protection’ after second shot
- Two doses offered 95.3 per cent protection against infection, 96.7 protection against death seven days after second dose
- Early data from separate Moderna study shows its booster increases antibodies against Covid-19 variants
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Protection was considerably lower when people received just a single vaccine dose, instead of two. Photo: AFP